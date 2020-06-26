The Clear Hills County region is no longer being watched by the province for potential extra COVID-19 measures. It was removed from the watch list after eight of its 10 cases moved from the active column to the recovered one.

Alberta Health’s threshold is 50 cases per 100,000 residents and at least 10 active cases. When there were 10 active cases, the population of just under 3,000 people gave it a rate of 333.6.

The only other region in the Peace Country with an active case is Big Lakes County with one. Alberta added 37 new cases Friday, as more than 6,600 tests were done.