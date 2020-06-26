The blue circle indicates where the road construction will be taking place at the Range Road 62 and Secondary Highway 672 intersection (County of Grande Prairie)

Work will start at the intersection of Range Road 62 and Secondary Highway 672 June 29th. The County of Grande Prairie says it will be extending the east and west bypass lanes by about 200 metres to give traffic turning off the highway designated slow down lanes.

There could be minor delays for traffic in the meantime as the speed limit will be reduced and traffic could be down to a single alternating lane.

It’s expected construction will be done by early August, weather permitting.