A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Big Lakes County area. It’s the first in a while for the region that includes High Prairie, which already had 35 recovered cases and five deaths.

Elsewhere, Alberta Health Services says the active case in Northern Sunrise County has recovered. That leaves the only other area in the Peace Country with active cases Clear Hills County with 10 as of June 23rd.

Across Alberta, 44 new cases were confirmed Wednesday as more than 6,500 tests were done. In the AHS North zone, there are 40 active cases and three hospitalized, including one in the ICU.