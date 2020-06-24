High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man. Police say on June 22nd, 26-year-old Dakota Wallace Gervais from High Prairie had gone missing after having been dropped off around 3 p.m. that afternoon at the West Prairie River for a recreational float.

Dakota’s intended destination was High Prairie, but he has not been seen since he was dropped off. High Prairie RCMP has been unable to locate him and is concerned for his well-being.

Dakota Wallace Gervais is described as 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 161 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to call police.