Doug Fletcher's photo of a chipmunk was one of more than 60 to be selected from a collection of 1,300 submissions to be displayed at the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

More than 60 photos shot and submitted by area residents have been selected to decorate the walls of the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

More than 1,300 submissions were sent in during Alberta Health Services’ photo campaign, which took place in 2019. Photographers were encouraged to share images captured from the area that the newly developed hospital will serve.

Officials say this included a vast area along the Alberta-Northwest Territories border, east to Fox Creek and High Prairie, south to the Rocky Mountains around Grande Cache, and west towards the B.C. border.

“We were overwhelmed by the volume and quality of amazing images we received,” says Stacy Greening, AHS senior operating officer for Grande Prairie and North Zone addictions and mental health.

“We know that art, in its various forms, plays a vital role in wellness and healing,” she adds. “It is our hope that these timeless scenes will provide our patients, families, and staff with inspiration and comfort for years to come”

The campaign was open to all interested photographers, both professional and hobbyists.

Doug Fletcher’s photo of a chipmunk was amongst those selected, taken not far from the new hospital site near the Bear Creek reservoir. He has also been involved in the hospital’s construction, working with a contractor installing glass and windows.

“After work, I would grab my camera and scoot down to the reservoir for some peace and quiet,” says Fletcher. “Photography has been something I’ve been drawn to since I was a teenager and nature has always been close to my heart. When I heard AHS was looking for photos for the new hospital, it seemed like a unique opportunity.”

Participating photographers will retain copyright to their images and will receive credit for their work, with their names and titles appearing on each graphic. The collection of images will be identified at a central location within the facility once it opens and will be accessible to patients, staff, and the public.