Fees for both the Eastlink Centre and Bear Creek Outdoor Pool could be temporarily adjusted in response to expected reduced availability and use. Members of the city’s Community Services Committee have voted in favour of changing their fee structure.

According to the draft bylaw, once open, the Eastlink Centre drop-in user fee would sit at $5 per person per visit until regular operations can resume. Membership fees would also be capped at $50 per person per month. For users of the outdoor pool, a $5 single-use fee would remain, with group fees ranging from $100 per 45-minute booking, and $125 per 60-minute booking.

Mayor Bill Given says, fundamentally, it doesn’t change a whole lot for outdoor pool users, but it’s a way to keep safety a top priority for those who do use it.

“It won’t be a model where you walk up to the pool, pay your $5, and have an entry at the outdoor pool. It will be for group bookings for either 45 minutes or an hour at a time, where you can bring your closest friends, but all under that one booking.”

He adds the measures potentially going into place will not be a forever solution, as it is strictly geared towards times when restricted access remains in place.

“Both of these measures are meant to be temporary while the restrictions to respond to COVId-19 are still in place, [with] the intention to move back to the regular fee structure if and when the pandemic passes and we get the all-clear from public health officials.”

Members of Grande Prairie city council will vote on the bylaw change at their meeting scheduled for June 29th. No reopening date for either the Eastlink Centre or Bear Creek Outdoor Pool has been released.