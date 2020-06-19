A Grande Prairie man is facing a number of drug and weapons charges out of Saskatchewan. RCMP in Foam Lake alerted their counterparts in Yorkton to be on the lookout for an erratic driver on June 16th, and it was later located in the city.

The 29-year-old driver was initially arrested for a charge of Flight from a Peace Officer. A search of his vehicle then reportedly turned up a loaded gun, around 250 rounds of ammunition, multiple knives, meth, Magic Mushrooms, hydromorphone, various needles, naloxone, and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was also confirmed to have been reported stolen.

Simon De Lima is facing 21 criminal charges and first appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on Thursday. Police note an investigation is still ongoing.