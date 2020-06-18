There has been no change to the status of COVID-19 cases in the Peace Country. There remain two active cases in the City of Grande Prairie, 10 in Clear Hills County, and one in Northern Sunrise County.

Alberta Health Services is now releasing regional data the day after it is recorded, so the local numbers are as of the end of the day June 17th.

The province added 49 cases Thursday and completed more than 7,900 tests. 34 people are hospitalized and six people are in the ICU, including one in the AHS North zone.

One additional death was recorded in the Edmonton zone, bringing the provincial total to 152. Of all cases, 92 per cent are considered recovered.