Riding the bus wil no longer be free at the end of June. The City of Grande Prairie says fare collection will be reinstated for all GP Transit services as of June 29th.

Fees have been waived for the past two months as part of the city’s response to COVID-19. Anyone who had a valid monthly pass as of March 19th will automatically get a full month added on.

There will also be a change to passenger flow on buses. People will be asked to board through the front doors and exit using the back ones. Currently everyone is asked to only use the back doors, other than riders who need to use the ramp.

Barriers and face shields will be used to protect drivers going forward, and it’s recommended that all passengers wear masks. No changes to service levels have been announced at this point.