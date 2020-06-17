There has been no change to the status of COVID-19 cases in the Peace Country over the past 24 hours. There remain two active cases in the City of Grande Prairie, 10 in Clear Hills County, and one in Northern Sunrise County.

Across Alberta, 48 cases were confirmed Wednesday as more than 7,000 tests were done. Alberta Health Services says 38 people are hospitalized and seven are in intensive care, including one in the North zone. Of all cases, 92 per cent are considered recovered.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw notes that active cases have increased over the past couple of weeks. She reminds Albertans that they need to collectively take responsibility for protecting their communities.

“Staying two metres or more away from each other, wearing masks when that’s not possible, ideally wearing masks when out in public when you don’t know if you may or may not end up being within two metres of somebody.”

That’s on top of staying home when sick and regular hand washing. Hinshaw also reiterates that Albertans are being asked not to make plans to travel outside of the province this summer.

“I’m not currently making any distinction between travelling by airplane or by car. Essential travel is certainly something that can happen, and there are no current requirements, except some provinces and territories do have some of those border measures in place.”

Hinshaw also advises against holding garage sales, noting they could draw many people with unclear cleaning standards.