Camping at Jasper National Park will reopen next week. Parks Canada says people who have existing reservations will be able to pitch a tent or haul in a trailer starting June 22nd.

It’s part of a gradual reopening of Canada’s national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas, which were closed at the end of March to limit the spread of COVID-19. There are 31 sites in total that will begin to offer some camping services, but only for visitors who already have a reservation.

“As the summer arrives, our national parks and historic sites offer spaces where Canadians can enjoy the outdoors while also respecting the advice of public health experts to keep a safe physical distance from others,” says Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada Jonathan Wilkinson. “I am pleased that Parks Canada will be offering camping at a number of locations across the country and I encourage all Parks Canada visitors to make sure they plan ahead and prepare for their visit.”

Banff National Park and Lake Louise area also included in the initial list. Visitors will have access to some trails, day-use areas, green spaces, and recreational boating.

New online reservations will start to be accepted over the coming weeks. Any existing reservations for international travellers, including from the U.S., will be cancelled and refunded up to August 7th.