The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation is chomping at the bit to get to work after it was announced construction on the new hospital site is expected to be finished up by the end of June. Major Gifts Officer Dawn Miller says it has been a long construction period with ups and downs, but the finish line is in sight.

She adds the foundation’s main Key To Care fundraising campaign is hovering around $15 million of its total $20 million goal, and the tangible difference it will make will soon be seen.

“There were four components to it. One was based on equipment… naming opportunities… bedside engagement, and the other is arts.”

Miller adds the arts portion of the campaign may be the one which has flown under the radar.

“A lot of people may not consider that important to a hospital, but the patients do, staff do, and families that are spending a lot of time at the hospital. [It’s] the gardens, artwork in the hospital; it could be nice things we put in the waiting area to make their time staying a little more comfortable.”

Miller says, on a personal note, she can’t help but feel emotional about the next step in the hospital process, not only for officials with the foundation but donors, medical staff, and the Grande Prairie region in general.

“The impact the donors are making on the community is what makes me so proud to be able to help them see their vision and their requests come to fruition. We are going to have a good hospital… but their contributions are making it a great hospital for the region.”

On Monday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said following construction, the keys will be turned over to Alberta Health Services to begin the process of cleaning, installation, and testing of equipment. Construction on the hospital began back in 2011.