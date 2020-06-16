Victoria Stranglingwolf was last seen in Slave Lake on June 15, 2020 (RCMP)

UPDATE: RCMP says Stranglingwolf has been located.

A woman missing from Slave Lake may have been in the High Prairie, Joussard, or Sucker Creek area. 31-year-old Victoria Susan Stranglingwolf was last seen in Slave Lake at 10 a.m. on June 15th.

Stranglingwolf is described as Indigenous, 5’5″, and 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2018 Ford EcoSport SUV with the Alberta licence plate CDT 8309.

Police say there’s concern for her wellbeing and are asking the public for its help. Anyone who has been in contact with Stranglingwolf or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Slave Lake RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.