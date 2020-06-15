Clear Hills County is one of two regions being watched for the need for additional measures (Alberta.ca)

The Clear Hills County area is one of two regions in the province being watched for consideration of additional public health measures. Nine active cases were added to the area Sunday, bringing the total to 10.

That puts the region over Alberta Health’s threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 residents and at least 10 active cases, as the population of just under 3,000 people gives it a rate of 333.6. Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says, at this point, no more action is needed.

“This simply means that public health will work with local public health officials and municipal officials to see if we need to implement additional measures to prevent spread.”

The other region being watched is Cardston County with 11 active cases in a population of 16,459.

There were no changes to data in the Peace Country Monday. The City of Grande Prairie has three active cases and 15 recovered.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro confirmed Monday that the state of public health emergency in Alberta will lapse. However, he warns that does not affect any public health orders put in place.

“COVID is still with us and we must all still remain vigilant and we must still be prepared to respond if we see a significant increase in cases throughout our province.”

Across Alberta, 20 new cases were confirmed Monday, along with a death in the South zone. In the North zone, one patient is now in intensive care, while three are hospitalized.