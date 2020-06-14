The Fairview area has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases overnight. Nine more active cases were added Sunday, bringing the total for Clear Hills County to 10 active with no recoveries.

A case was also added in Peace River, giving it one active and nine recovered. In the City of Grande Prairie, two cases moved to the recovered column Sunday, leaving the city with three active and 15 recovered.

Across Alberta, 50 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours. Of those, 46 patients are in hospital and seven are in the ICU.

Of all cases in the province, 92 per cent of all cases are considered recovered. 7,911 tests were done over the past day.