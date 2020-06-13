COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 13, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

An active case of COVID-19 has recovered in Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says there are now five active and 13 recovered cases of the virus in the city.

The only other active case in the Peace Country area is in Clear Hills County. The AHS North zone added four cases Saturday, and saw one patient leave hospital.

Across Alberta, 37 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, along with a death in the Calgary zone. 93 per cent of all cases are considered recovered and 6,790 more tests have been done.