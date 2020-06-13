COVID-19News MD of Greenview ends State of Local Emergency SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Saturday, Jun. 13th, 2020 The MD of Greenview (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff) The Municipal District of Greenview has ended its Local State of Emergency. One was declared on March 23rd to help the municipality respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Declaring a State of Local Emergency gives a municipality additional powers to respond to emergencies at home. It must be renewed every seven days or it lapses.