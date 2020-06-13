According to the City of Grande Prairie, TELUS has nine towers down in the area. It’s reported customers that are affected aren’t able to use wireless and mobile phone services in the Grande Prairie, Wembley, Demmitt, Rio Grande, Beaverlodge, Hythe, Goodfare, and Saddle Hills County area.

The fire department urges anyone needing to call 9-1-1 to use a landline, use the phone of a neighbour on a different provider, or go to the RCMP detachment.