As stage 2 of the province’s relaunch goes into effect, Football Alberts says some portions of their amateur leagues will be returning to the field.

All community-based teams may start taking registration and begin on-field practicing as soon as they have met the requirements laid out in a re-opening document that was distributed to associations across the province.

Executive Director of Football Alberta Tim Enger said in a statement released Friday that the organization thanks Chief Medical Officer of Health for Alberta Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer, and Football Canada for their “direction and hard work in creating a balanced and thought out opportunity to resume play in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Enger adds that community-based teams are now also able to train, and practice, but must adhere to heightened sanitation procedures, as well as keeping crowds of any size to 50 or fewer people. Any competitions at this stage would be limited to scrimmages or mini-games, with any league and inter-league play still prohibited.