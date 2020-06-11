The City of Grande Prairie has seen another case of COVID-19 recover. Alberta Health Services says the city now has five active and 11 recovered cases of the virus.

The County of Grande Prairie numbers remain unchanged with seven recoveries and zero active cases. The only other active case in the region is in Clear Hills County.

40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the province on Thursday, for a total of 379 active cases, and 6,788 recoveries. The recovered cases represent around 93 per cent of total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the middle of March, Alberta Health Services has completed 317,402 tests for COVID-19. The number of deaths reported has been adjusted from 151 to 149 over the past day.