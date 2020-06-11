The Phillip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum doors are set to swing back open to the public on Canada Day.

“We’re excited to be able to resume operations with some adjustments to focus on safety and the comfort of all of our guests through measures including social distancing practices,” says Executive Director Linden Roberts.

“Our intent is to ensure an excellent visitor experience as visitors return to the museum.”

Starting July 1st, the museum hours will be 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with visitors being asked to purchase their tickets online beforehand. Much of the pre-pandemic programming, including bonebed tours, Palaeontologists for a Day, and summer camps will all return with changes made to help adhere to health and safety protocols.