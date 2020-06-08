Four people have been charged after an assault escalated into a weapons complaint and a police chase near Peace River.

The RCMP says the incident was triggered by the assault and attempted robbery of a man around 1 a.m. on June 6th. Closer to 7 a.m. that morning, police then responded to a complaint that people in two red vehicles were pointing guns at each other.

Before arriving, one of the vehicles took off. Mounties say they found a red Ford Fusion at the scene and arrested two men inside, including one with injuries to his face.

The second vehicle was reported to be a red Dodge Charger, which officers tried to pull over while going west on Highway 2 towards Peace River. The vehicle fled while speeding and led police on a chase through the Peace River region.

After deflating the tires of the vehicle, the suspects continued to drive on bare rims for around 20 kilometres, before eventually being stopped near Simon Lake.

41-year-old Duane Merrier and 35-year-old Dale Laboucan are facing various weapons charges, while 31-year-old Cody Letendre is facing an assault charge and 30-year-old Bobby Auger is charged with nine counts of failing to comply with release order conditions.

Police say no shots were fired. One man reportedly sustained injuries as a result of the earlier assault and attempt to steal his vehicle.