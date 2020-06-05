Two men from Valleyview are facing weapons charges stemming from their alleged involvement in an incident that saw shots fired at members of the High Prairie RCMP.

Police say around 2 a.m. on May 31st, they responded to a traffic complaint in the town that resulted in shots being fired at them. Police say a short time later the vehicle was recovered abandoned at the Elk Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside. After a search, which included members of police dog services, and use of the RCMP helicopter, three suspects were found.

Authorities say 37-year-old Archie Papastesis and 32-year-old Kenny Manichoose, both of Valleyview, are each facing six weapons-related offences. A third person, 29-year-old Courtney Cunningham of Edmonton, is also facing six weapons charges. No members of the RCMP were hurt as a result of the incident.