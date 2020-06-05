News Three charged after report of shots fired at High Prairie police SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Friday, Jun. 5th, 2020 One of the weapons allegedly seized from a vehicle in High Prairie (Supplied, RCMP) Two men from Valleyview are facing weapons charges stemming from their alleged involvement in an incident that saw shots fired at members of the High Prairie RCMP. Police say around 2 a.m. on May 31st, they responded to a traffic complaint in the town that resulted in shots being fired at them. Police say a short time later the vehicle was recovered abandoned at the Elk Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside. After a search, which included members of police dog services, and use of the RCMP helicopter, three suspects were found. Authorities say 37-year-old Archie Papastesis and 32-year-old Kenny Manichoose, both of Valleyview, are each facing six weapons-related offences. A third person, 29-year-old Courtney Cunningham of Edmonton, is also facing six weapons charges. No members of the RCMP were hurt as a result of the incident.