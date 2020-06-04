News Woman reported missing from Grande Prairie SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Thursday, Jun. 4th, 2020 Robyn Campbell has been reported missing from Grande Prairie (RCMP) Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out for help finding a missing woman. 34-year-old Robyn Lynn Campbell was last seen in the city on June 3rd. She is described as 5’3″ and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say there’s concern for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.