Five new active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city (Alberta.ca)

The City of Grande Prairie has seen its largest one day jump in COVID-19 cases. Five were added Wednesday, bringing the total for the city to 19. One of the previously reported active cases is now considered recovered, meaning there are 13 active and six recovered.

Alberta Health Services says the numbers in the County of Grande Prairie remain unchanged from Tuesday, with one active case and five recoveries reported.

Across the province, 19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. 93 per cent of all cases are considered recovered.

271,298 COVID-19 tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic.