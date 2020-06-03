The 2021 Rotary Dream Home officially has a location and builder. The 28th annual lottery, which raises money for community initiatives and programs will be built Taylor Estates, where it has lived since 2016.

The 3,158 square foot home will have four bedrooms, including a master suite and guest suite and three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. For the first time, Unique Home Concepts will be the builder.

“The 2021 Rotary Dream Home will be an elegant two-storey home, that gives modern style, a warm and inviting feel,” says Wade Pilat with Unique Home Concepts.

Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe says, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 saw a year of extraordinary generosity, and she is hopeful 2021 will be just as successful.

“2020 was a challenging time for many in our community, but the community pulled through and helped us have a successful year while helping out those in need through the Rotary Rapid Relief Fund. That this community initiative is moving into its 28th year is a testament to the extraordinary people of this region and the deep sense of community.”

Construction on the home is already well underway, as windows, doors, siding, insulation, plumbing, electrical, and gyprock are already in place. Tickets for the 2021 Rotary Dream Home Lottery will go on sale around Christmas.

The Rapid Relief Fund saw 50 per cent of all dream lottery tickets sold in the month of April 2020 donated to local food banks struggling to keep shelves filled during the COVID-19 pandemic.