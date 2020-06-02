Registration for City of Grande Prairie operated 2020 summer camps will be open to the public beginning June 4th.

The full-day, week-long learning and adventure camps open to children 12 and under, will be run at the Ernie Radbourne Pavillion, Grande Prairie Museum, and South Bear Creek Pavillion.

City officials say due to COVID-19, a few new measures will be put in place for participants this year, which include physical distanced activities, daily symptom screening for campers, heightened disinfecting and cleaning measures, and a cap on the number of registered campers per program.

For a full listing, as well as links to register, head over to the City of Grande Prairie website.