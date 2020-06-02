No changes to COVID-19 case numbers have been reported for both the City and County of Grande Prairie.

The daily update from Alberta Health Services shows the city is holding steady with nine active cases and five recoveries, while the County is static with a single active case and five recoveries.

Across the province, 13 new cases were reported on Tuesday, pushing the total of active cases to 377, with 6,537 cases, or 90 per cent of all, now being listed as recovered.

51 people remain in hospital, with six currently being treated in the ICU. The province has completed more than 266,000 COVID-19 tests since the onset of the pandemic.