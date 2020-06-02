Residents of Grande Prairie, whether they’re experiencing symptoms or not, are now eligible for COVID-19 testing.

To take part in the testing process, they must first take the Alberta Health Services online self-assessment test, and when completed, they can fill out their information to find out the closest testing centre to them. If they don’t have internet access, they can call 811, and the staff will book a test appointment for them.

AHS officials want to remind residents that while testing is available, it will only tell them if they had COVID-19 at the time their swab was taken, but will not be able to determine whether they previously had an active COVID-19 infection or any level of immunity. AHS says expanded testing is a large part of the effort to contain COVID-19 in the province and will paint a clearer picture for public health officials as to the effectiveness of public health measures.