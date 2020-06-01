The number of reported COVID-19 recoveries has risen in both the City and County of Grande Prairie. According to the province’s daily update released Monday, the City of Grande Prairie now has nine active and five recovered cases, while the County of Grande Prairie has just a single active case and five recoveries.

Across Alberta on Monday, there were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported, with no new deaths. Out of 7,044 total active cases reported in the province since the start of testing, more than 92 percent are now considered recovered.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is reporting an increase in active COVID-19 cases in the Edmonton Zone. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says many of the new cases, upwards of ten, can be traced back to two private family gatherings.

Even though restrictions have been relaxed a bit, Hinshaw says it’s still important to remain vigilant as the virus has not gone away.

Alberta Health Services has now completed more than 263,000 tests since the onset of the pandemic.