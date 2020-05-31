Lindi & Russel Vanderschaaf with their kids announcing their participation in the contest (Instagram, Love, Create, Celebrate)

A Grande Prairie couple will be trying their hand at what they call an “ultimate outdoor playhouse” as they take part in a six-week Jeffrey Court All-Star Renovation Challenge.

Bloggers and DIY designers Lindi and Russel Vanderschaaf, one of just two Canadian teams in the competition, will be trying their hand at something a little out of the ordinary and will attempt to build a fully functioning play home for their kids rather than just pick on a room in their primary home.

“We’re building it like a home, insulating it, putting a little deck in the front, a tin roof, a little loft inside with a ladder and a rock wall going up,” Lindi Vanderschaaf says.

“On the inside on the main floor we’re putting in a kids kitchen, and some furniture and things to make it look like a little home when you walk in.”

She adds the six-week timeline may be tight, but they believe it’s a challenge they can overcome.

“We probably usually would take a little longer to do something like that,” she laughs. “But we are going to try and finish it in the six-week timeline, [with] the reveal happening July 8th.”

You can follow along with the progress on the couple’s Instagram account. The winner of the contest will pick up $5,000 for their effort.