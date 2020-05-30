Smoke from the fire at the dump in Elmworth (Randi-lyn Andrew, Facebook)

A fire broke out at the Elmworth Transfer Station Friday afternoon. The Beaverlodge Fire Rescue Team was call to the outdoor blaze just after noon, and responded with firefighters from the Wembley and Hythe fire stations.

It’s reported a member of the Beaverlodge team was in the area and could report those those responding that several propane tanks were venting off and exploding. The fire was found in the garbage pile, and was spreading through vegetation nearby.

“Crews worked quickly to establish a water supply and contain the fire, mitigating the threat to adjacent properties. A trackhoe was then used to dismantle the refuse pile, ensuring complete extinguishment of the fire.”

Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours.