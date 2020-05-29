Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, there are now a total of nine active cases in the city, with three previously reported cases considered recovered. The County of Grande Prairie numbers remains static with two active cases and four recovered.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says elsewhere in the AHS North zone, the COVID-19 outbreak at Manoir du Lac in McLennan has ended. Since the onset of the pandemic, 10 residents of the continuing care home passed away as a result of the virus.

Across the province, 22 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday, out of 3,754 tests completed. There are now 616 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 6,218 people considered recovered.

More than 250,000 tests have been completed in the province since the middle of March.