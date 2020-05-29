The province has launched a new strategy to include providing free non-medical masks to Albertans who need them.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the government is partnering with A & W, McDonald’s, and Tim Hortons to distribute the non-medical masks at no cost through their drive-thru locations across Alberta.

Shandro says around 20 million masks will be distributed, and he is thrilled to see private sector companies stepping up to help in the process.

“The collective response from leaders in government, public, and private sectors has been overwhelming and I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved,”

He adds the masks will be provided in packages of four and will be available at almost 600 restaurant partner locations across Alberta. Masks will be available only at drive-thrus, and only while supplies last.

Minister Shandro says they’re also working with municipalities, First Nations communities, Metis Settlements and local agencies to distribute the non-medical masks to those who need them, such as people who depend on public transit.

The masks will be handed out beginning in early June.