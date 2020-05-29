Grande Prairie RCMP say the drugs and guns were seized on May 22nd. (Supplied, RCMP)

Charges are pending against two men after the Grande Prairie RCMP seized drugs and weapons from a residence and car on May 22nd.

Officials say members of the Municipal Drug Unit executed the warrant after a months-long investigation, and when they searched the two locations, they reportedly seized 2kg of Cannabis derivatives, 497 Oxycodone pills, 46 blots of LSD, 90g of MDMA, 112g of Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms), and 7g of Cocaine.

Police say they also found a .22 calibre handgun with ammunition, a 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition, an electronic heated press, an electronic money counter, and over $1,800 in cash.

Authorities say the suspects, aged 18 and 23, will appear in court on August 12th.