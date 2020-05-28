For the second day in a row, a new active case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, there are now a total of six active cases in the city, with three others considered recovered. The County of Grande Prairie numbers remains the same, with two active cases and four recovered.

Across the province, 29 new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday, along with two additional deaths. The fatalities were reported in the Calgary and South zones, pushing the total province-wide to 143.

There are now 652 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 6,160 patients considered recovered.

245,949 tests have been done in the province since the onset of the pandemic.