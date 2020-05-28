The Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding residents to remain diligent as an influx of CRA scam calls continues to take place in the region.

Police say suspects contact potential victims by phone claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency or Service Canada and pressure individuals to give up both personal information, and money. Authorities say in some reports, the callers have even threatened the victim with arrest if the amount owing is not paid.

Mounties are reminding everyone that no legitimate government agency or business will demand payment in gift cards, prepaid credit cards, or bitcoin. Police say those types of payments are simply a way for the fraudster to hide their crimes.

Police say some things to keep in mind when you get a potential scammer on the line is to never give out personal or financial details if you didn’t initiate the call, ignore communication from unknown people, and to ask to verify who they are by calling them back if you suspect they are a scam.