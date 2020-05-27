Alberta’s first possible case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, is being investigated. Kids with high fevers, a rash, and inflammation affecting one or more organs have been reported in several jurisdictions including Quebec, the U.S., Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says it seems to develop in children and adolescents several weeks or even a month after they’ve recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

“Typically a child who has this particular syndrome would not be considered to be infectious or infected with COVID at that point. It seems to be something that happens as a result of their immune system going into overdrive after an infection and causing this inflammatory response in multiple organs.”

Hinshaw says the syndrome appears to be rare and has affected a very small number of children. She adds it is similar to an inflammatory disease known as Kawasaki disease and responds to treatments such as steroids.

Hinshaw announced Wednesday that MIS-C is being made reportable so health officials can monitor the disease and hopefully improve their understanding of it.