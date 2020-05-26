A woman in her 80s at the JB Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie has died from COVID-19. The death is the third at the facility and the 16th overall in the AHS North Zone. It is the 139th province-wide.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases remains static in both the City and County of Grande Prairie. The city currently has three active and three recovered cases, while the county has two active and four recovered cases of the virus.

There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 across northern Alberta, with 200 of the previously reported cases now listed as recovered.

Across Alberta, 22 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases across the province to 714, with 6,048 patients now considered recovered. 242,781 COVID-19 tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic.