Both the City and County of Grande Prairie saw no changes to the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The City of Grande Prairie has three active and three recovered cases, while the County of Grande Prairie has two active cases and four cases considered recovered.

Across Alberta, just 19 cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 6,879. Of those, nearly 87 percent are considered recovered.

Three more deaths have been reported in Calgary, for a total of 138 since the onset of the pandemic.