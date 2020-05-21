Part of 163 Avenue in Clairmont will be closed until the end of June (County of Grande Prairie)

Part of 163 Avenue in Clairmont has been closed to traffic so work can be done on the Crossroads stormwater pond. The County of Grande Prairie says crews will be partially draining the pond to prevent water from breaching the banks and potentially damaging property nearby.

The road will be closed from 95 Street to 96 Street, with a detour available using 158 Avenue and 98 Street. The work is expected to be done by the end of June, weather permitting. operation.