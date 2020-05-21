If and when there is a vaccine for COVID-19, it won’t be mandatory in Alberta, at least not under Jason Kenney’s watch.

“The truth is, since 1910, the Public Health Act, or its previous legislation, has had the ability to require inoculation,” he explained in a Facebook town hall Wednesday. “As far as we know, it’s never been used and certainly the government has no intention of making that mandatory.”

However, Kenney says once there is a vaccine approved, the UCP government will urge people to get it.

“We would, if there’s a safe, approved vaccine against an influenza pandemic of this nature, strongly encourage people to use it as we do in flu season.”

The latest from the province is if there is a vaccine that eventually gets approved, it wouldn’t likely be readily available to the public for at least a year from now.