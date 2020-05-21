For the second time in as many days, the City of Grande Prairie has a new confirmed case of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the city is now five, with two active and three recovered.

The County of Grande Prairie’s totals have remained the same over the past few weeks, with one active case and four recoveries. The AHS North Zone has 16 active cases, 199 recoveries, and two people in hospital.

Across the province, a total of 33 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday, which brings the provincial tally to 926 active cases, including 59 people in the hospital, and six of them in the ICU.

Four additional deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, all residents of continuing care facilities in Calgary. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 225,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Alberta.