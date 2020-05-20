A new active case of COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie (Alberta.ca)

The City of Grande Prairie has a new active case of COVID-19. The updated figures from Alberta Health Services push the total number of cases in the city to four, with the other three recovered.

The County of Grande Prairie still shows one active and four recovered. Overall in the AHS North zone, there are 18 active of COVID-19, and 197 recovered. Two people are in hospital.

Across Alberta, 19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, pushing the total of active cases to 970, with 5,637 Albertans having recovered from the virus. 221,571 tests have been done.