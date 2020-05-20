There is a low risk of a wildfire sparking in the Grande Prairie region right now. Alberta Wildfire has downgraded the rating for the Grande Prairie Forest Area to low and says there are no fires burning.

Since the beginning of wildfire season in March, there have been 15 wildfires in the forest area, burning more than nine hectares. All but one have been extinguished and the other has been turned over to the responsible party.

A fire ban remains in place for all of Alberta’s Forest Protection Area, as well as in provincial parks. Propane and natural gas-powered appliances are still allowed, along with open flame CSA approved oil devices and indoor wood fires. Currently, there is no off-highway vehicle restriction in place for the Grande Prairie Forest Area.