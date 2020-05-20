A High Prairie man has been charged with second degree murder. Slave Lake RCMP says it was called to the suspicious death of a man who is believed to have been stabbed at a home in Slave Lake on May 17th.

RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation and says the deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Christopher Valiquette of Swan River First Nation. An autopsy has been scheduled for May 21st in Edmonton.

32-year-old Vernon Wayne Laboucan is facing a charge of second degree murder. He is set to appear in court on May 20th.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.