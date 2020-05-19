Anti-human trafficking advocate and country music star Paul Brandt has been tasked with leading a seven-person task force that will help provide guidance and recommendations on implementing the province’s action plan to combat human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world, and it must be stopped,” Brandt says. “Serving as chair for the Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force is an immense privilege and responsibility, as we work together to protect those who are most vulnerable. Freedom should be for everybody.”

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta should be a place where people can live safely, free from exploitation and coercion. He adds that the most vulnerable members of the population should be protected in any way possible.

“Sadly, human trafficking exists in our province, and it is our duty to bring these human rights violations to light and do more to protect those at risk.”

Some of the topics to be covered by the task force include providing guidance and recommendations on supports for survivors, engaging experts to identify what actions are needed to bring transformational and sustainable change, and to lobby other levels of government to take coordinated action.

Brandt launched the #NotInMyCity campaign in July 2017, which is geared towards raising awareness surrounding human trafficking in cities across Canada.