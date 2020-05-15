Members of Grande Prairie city council will soon vote on waiving fees and penalties for residents who need extra time to pay their 2020 property taxes. It would mean owners who have deferred their property taxes until August 31st can choose more flexible payment options rather than having to pay them off by the August deadline.

Mayor Bill Given says, at the moment, the remaining taxes will have to be paid by the end of 2020, but he is urging for those who can pay on time to do so.

“Those funds are needed by the municipality on an ongoing basis to provide the services Grande Prairie residents expect,” he explains.

“Everything from dealing with the spring flooding we saw earlier this year, to the street sweeping cycles we’re going through now, pothole filling, and many other core municipal services.”

Given says, if residents can pay some but not all of their taxes, they should pay off what they can and the city will work with them in the long term.

It is the second time in less than a week that municipal taxes took the spotlight at a city meeting. On Tuesday, councillors agreed in principle to a 1.25 per cent tax increase, with a credit that will zero it out.

It’s expected both tax debates will see a final decision at the city council meeting scheduled for May 19th.