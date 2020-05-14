One case of COVID-19 switched from active to recovered on May 14, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

There continues to be very little movement when it comes to COVID-19 cases in the Peace Country. As of Thursday, Alberta Health Services says the only change in the region is the recovery of a case in the High Prairie area.

In the AHS North zone, one case was added, for a total of 228. Of those, 20 cases are active, and three patients are in hospital.

Alberta recorded 50 new cases, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 6,457. There remain 65 people in hospital, and 10 in the ICU, with 81 per cent of all cases recovered.

An additional death has also been reported, a resident of a continuing care facility in Calgary. At the moment there are 100 active cases in continuing care facilities across Alberta and 569 residents have recovered.