Cassadie Bouchie has been reported missing from Grande Prairie (Supplied, RCMP)

The Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing woman. 22-year-old Cassadie Beverly Bouchie was last seen in the city on March 8th.

She’s described as 5’6″ and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say there’s concern for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Bouchie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.